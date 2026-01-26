13.2 F
Tennessee National Guard Activated to Assist Statewide Winter Storm Emergency Response

News Staff
Soldiers with the Tennessee National Guard assist a stranded motorist in Memphis, January 25th, as Guardsmen support state, county, and local emergency responders assisting Tennesseans affected by inclement winter weather. (Staff Sgt. Matthew Brown)
Tennessee National GuardNashville, TN – Soldiers and Airmen with the Tennessee National Guard are supporting state, county, and local emergency responders as they assist Tennesseans affected by the inclement winter weather, which includes snow, ice, and freezing rain, that began on January 23rd.

At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Guardsmen have been activated to support statewide emergency response and recovery. They are assisting stranded motorists, performing health and welfare checks, transporting medical personnel, and other tasks as needed. This is in addition to Guardsmen already supporting emergency response in Memphis.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen are always ready to assist our fellow citizens,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “They have been supporting state and local emergency responders since before the storm began. We started preparing earlier this week and are ready to help in any way necessary.”

Beginning January 21st, Tennessee Guardsmen readied equipment, vehicles, and armories for possible use. They prepared humvees and other all-purpose vehicles capable of traveling in deep snow and pre-positioned them in locations expected to have the most need and limited access to this equipment. They also readied debris clearing equipment and vehicles should support be needed. Black Hawk helicopters with rescue hoist capabilities are also standing by. 

So far, Guardsmen have assisted numerous stranded motorists and transported more than 40 medical and essential personnel to area hospitals.   

“We will assist our fellow Tennesseans through these challenging times for as long as we’re needed,” said Ross. “We’re all Tennesseans, and we’re a part of this community. Our Soldiers and Airmen constantly practice responding to situations like this. It’s our honor to serve our fellow neighbors.”

The Tennessee National Guard responds to emergencies at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

