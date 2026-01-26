Austin Peay State University Moves to Remote Classes Tuesday, January 27th Amid Safety Concerns

Clarksville, TN – For the safety of our campus community, Austin Peay State University will shift to remote operations on Tuesday, January 27th, 2026.
All in-person classes will move online, including the APSU Center at Fort Campbell.
Online classes will continue as scheduled. Students should check D2L for details.
Campus Operations
- Residence halls & dining services remain open (check email for dining updates)
- Campus Police, Facilities & essential personnel will be on campus
- Woodward Library closed (services remote)
- Foy Fitness & Recreation Center closed
Please stay safe, Govs!