Monday, January 26, 2026
Education

Austin Peay State University Moves to Remote Classes Tuesday, January 27th Amid Safety Concerns

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Announces Remote Operations for January 27th. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – For the safety of our campus community, Austin Peay State University will shift to remote operations on Tuesday, January 27th, 2026.
 
All in-person classes will move online, including the APSU Center at Fort Campbell.
 
Online classes will continue as scheduled. Students should check D2L for details.

Campus Operations

  • Residence halls & dining services remain open (check email for dining updates)
  • Campus Police, Facilities & essential personnel will be on campus
  • Woodward Library closed (services remote)
  • Foy Fitness & Recreation Center closed
Please stay safe, Govs!
