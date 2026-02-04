Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Hosts Lipscomb in Showdown of ASUN’s Top Two Teams

Austin Peay (15-6 | 9-1 ASUN) vs. Lipscomb (15-8 | 8-2 ASUN)

Wednesday, February 4th, 2026 | 7:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team hosts Lipscomb in a battle of the top two teams in the Atlantic Sun Conference on Wednesday for a 7:00pm matchup on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (15-6, 9-1 ASUN) comes into Wednesday’s game in first place in the ASUN standings, one game above Lipscomb (15-8, 8-2 ASUN), and 1.5 games away from 7-2 Central Arkansas. The Governors have won 11 of their last 12 games dating back to a 76-75 win over East Tennessee State (ETSU), December 12th. They are also one of two teams – with the Bisons being the other – to be undefeated at home this season, as the Govs 9-0 home winning streak is the longest in F&M Bank Arena history.

APSU’s 9-1 start to conference play is tied for its third best in program history and trail only 10-0 starting during the 2019-20 and 2003-04 season. In its eight seasons starting at least 9-1 in conference play, APSU has won six regular-season championships and two tournament titles.

The reigning ASUN Newcomer of the Week, Collin Parker averaged 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in wins at Eastern Kentucky and West Georgia last week while shooting 55.6% from the field and 90.9% from the charity stripe.

After scoring 25 points against the Colonels, Wednesday, Parker then scored 30 points in a 30-12 double-double against the Wolves. Parker’s 30 point are tied for a season high – which also is the highest-scoring game by a Gov this season – while his 12 rebounds also were the most by a Gov in 2025-26.

Parker is followed in scoring by freshman Zyree Collins’ 13.8 points per game. Collins’ 13.8 points per game leads all ASUN freshman and ranks 41st nationally amongst his class, while his 2.33 steals per game leads the conference outright and also paces all freshman in Division I.

The Governors’ starting center each of the last 18 games, Rashaud Marshall is averaging 13.5 points and a team-best 6.5 rebounds per game, with his 63.1 field-goal percentage ranking second in the ASUN and 16th nationally.

From The Jump

With his 81-78 win against West Georgia, Saturday, head coach Corey Gipson tied Lake Kelly (1971-77, 85-90) for the third most wins by a head coach in their first three seasons (48). Gipson’s 16.0 wins per season – still with eight regular season games and at least one guaranteed postseason rank – rank fourth in program history.Wednesday’s game is the 81st all-time meeting between the Governors and Bisons, with the series tied 40-40, with the series starting during the 1930-31 season. Lipscomb has won eight-straight and 15 of the last 16 meetings dating back to 2010 when the series was reborn.

Austin Peay State University hosts Lipscomb for its 11th ASUN game of the season.

Austin Peay State University currently sits alone in first place in the ASUN standings with a 9-1 record in league play, while Lipscomb is second at 8-2.

The Governors’ lone conference loss of the season came in an 82-78 loss to the Bisons, January 17th, in Nashville.

The APSU Govs are 9-1 in conference play for the sixth time in program history, with it also being the third-best start in program history.

Collin Parker is fourth in the ASUN with 15.8 points per game, while his 48.0 field-goal percentage is eighth in the league.

Rashaud Marshall’s 6.5 rebounds per game are third in the league, while his 63.1 field-goal percentage is second in the conference and 16th nationally.

APSU leads the ASUN in scoring defense (70.6), scoring margin (9.8), turnover margin (4.5), turnovers forced her game (15.57), steals per game (10.5), and field-goal percentage defense (43.2).

The APSU Govs’ 10.5 steals per game and 4.5 turnover margin rank fourth and 10th in the NCAA, respectively.

