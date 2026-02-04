Clarksville Obituary: John Boyd Parchman

Clarksville, TN – John Boyd Parchman, 67 of Cunningham TN passed away on Friday, January 30th, 2026, at Tennova HealthCare.
John was born on May 20th, 1958, in Sunnymeade California, son of the late Jack and Grace Huff Parchman. John later moved to Clarksville, where he met and married the love of his life, Diana York Parchman.
John worked as a welder, and as a welding instructor, passing on his craft to many. He loved the outdoors and was an avid outdoorsman, but especially loved deer hunting. John was also a huge LA Rams fan, watching every NFL game they played in.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear sister-in-law Monette Ginter.
Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Diana York Parchman, his dear sister; Jackie Parchman-Curtis (Jeffrey), his nieces; Sarah Lyons (Sonny), Sonjia Christiansen, Suzanne Awad, and Shannon Parra. He also leaves behind his dear brothers-in-law; Brad York and Butch Ginter, niece Shannon Moyer and nephew Michael Prescott, as well as his dear friend Kelley Gilbert.
A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date.
Condolences may be made online at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
