Rudolph Family Establishes Wade Hadley Rudolph Pre-Medicine Endowment at Austin Peay State University

Clarksville, TN – Janet (‘75) and Johnny Rudolph Jr. have made a generous gift to establish the Wade Hadley Rudolph Pre-Medicine Endowment at Austin Peay State University (APSU). The endowment will provide scholarship support for students preparing to apply for medical school.

To qualify for this scholarship, recipients must be juniors or seniors with a pre-professional health advisor and maintain a minimum 3.2 GPA. Eligible students must be majoring in chemistry, biology, mathematics, or physics and be involved in a campus or community organization.

The endowment honors the memory of Johnny’s brother, Wade Hadley Rudolph, who passed away on July 6th, 2023. Wade attended APSU in the 1970s and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, where he developed many lifelong friends. He had a career in city utilities where he was known for his adventurous spirit, positivity, humor, and quick wit.

Wade courageously battled cancer, successfully overcoming the illness, only to receive a later diagnosis of ALS. While he never lost his positivity and humor, he ultimately lost his battle with the incurable disease.

“Wade was the kind of person who faced every challenge with humor and determination,” Janet and Johnny Rudolph Jr. said. “Even when he was fighting cancer and later ALS, he never lost his positive spirit or his willingness to try new treatments that might help not just him, but others facing similar battles. We hope this endowment will support future doctors who share Wade’s courage and commitment to helping others, and maybe one day they’ll find the breakthroughs that weren’t available for Wade.”

Janet, a 1975 College of Behavioral and Health Sciences graduate with a degree in nursing, served the community for several years in the nursing profession. Johnny had a career with Security Seed & Chemical as owner and was a leader in the agricultural community.

The Rudolphs have previously funded three endowments: the Patricia Goolsby Business Endowment, the Jack and Wena Halliburton Rudolph Agriculture Endowment in memory of Johnny’s parents, and the Ret. Maj. Norman and Edna Landis Gold Star Family Endowment (the first of its kind at APSU) in memory of Janet’s parents.

“This generous gift from the Rudolphs creates a lasting legacy that will help future medical professionals begin their journey at Austin Peay State University,” said Kris Phillips, APSU’s vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “Their continued philanthropy reflects a deep commitment to our students and community. This marks their fourth endowment at APSU, demonstrating how alumni can create meaningful impact for generations of students.”

About Endowments at APSU

Endowments are permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.