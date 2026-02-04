Clarksville Police Department Warns of Phone Scam Using Fake Warrants and Jury Duty Claims

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has taken several recent reports of Fraud/False Pretenses involving phone scams targeting members of our community.

It is critical for the public to understand that law enforcement will NEVER ask for money to “take care of” or resolve a warrant — under any circumstances.

No law enforcement agency will request payment in cash, over the phone, through a wire transfer, by loading money onto a prepaid card (Apple gift cards, Green Dot cards, etc.), or through cryptocurrency or Bitcoin ATMs.

In nearly every reported case, victims received a phone call from someone falsely claiming to represent the Clarksville Police Department or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The caller told the victim there was an active warrant for their arrest — often claiming the warrant was for missing jury duty — and that immediate payment of a fine or fee was required to avoid going to jail.

In several incidents, victims were instructed to deposit money into a Bitcoin ATM. The caller also provided what appeared to be an official warrant containing fabricated charges and case numbers to make the situation appear legitimate.

These claims are NOT legitimate.

The scammers are using a tactic known as Caller ID spoofing, which falsifies the information displayed on a recipient’s caller ID. In some cases, the incoming call appeared to come from the Clarksville Police Department at 931.648.0656 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) at 931.6480611. The caller may also use the name of an actual employee or former employee of CPD or MCSO to gain credibility.

If you receive a call demanding payment related to a warrant or jury duty, hang up immediately and report the incident to law enforcement. Staying informed is the best defense against these scams.