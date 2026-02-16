Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Sits 11th After Day One of Texas Golf Throwdown

Woodlands, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is currently in 11th place after day one of the Texas Golf Throwdown at the Woodlands Country Club.

The Governors shot a first-round 312 and currently sit at a 312 second-round total, with the second round suspended due to darkness.

Ella Arnzen and Jillian Breedlove currently sit in a tie for 33rd place. Arnzen had an opening round of five over 77 as Breedlove opened with a two over 74. The two did not finish the second round and will conclude it tomorrow morning.

Jordin Cowing is tied for 44th place after a first and second round, seven over 79, giving her a 158 total.

Tied for 61st place is Abby Hirtzel. Hirtzel had a first round 83 and a second round six over 78 for a 161 36-hole total.

Rounding out the Govs’ lineup is Autumn Spencer with a first-round 82 and a second-round 80 to sit in a tie for 63rd place with a 162 total.

The Texas Golf Throwdown continues at 9:00am tomorrow at the Woodlands Country Club.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter, Instagram, or LetsGoPeay.com.