Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Sits 11th After Day One of Texas Golf Throwdown

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Battles Through Day One, Stands 11th in Texas. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's GolfWoodlands, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is currently in 11th place after day one of the Texas Golf Throwdown at the Woodlands Country Club. 

The Governors shot a first-round 312 and currently sit at a 312 second-round total, with the second round suspended due to darkness. 

Ella Arnzen and Jillian Breedlove currently sit in a tie for 33rd place. Arnzen had an opening round of five over 77 as Breedlove opened with a two over 74. The two did not finish the second round and will conclude it tomorrow morning. 

Jordin Cowing is tied for 44th place after a first and second round, seven over 79, giving her a 158 total. 

Tied for 61st place is Abby Hirtzel. Hirtzel had a first round 83 and a second round six over 78 for a 161 36-hole total. 

Rounding out the Govs’ lineup is Autumn Spencer with a first-round 82 and a second-round 80 to sit in a tie for 63rd place with a 162 total. 

The Texas Golf Throwdown continues at 9:00am tomorrow at the Woodlands Country Club. 

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter, Instagram, or LetsGoPeay.com.

