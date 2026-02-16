45 F
NASA Continues Artemis II Review After Successful Confidence Test

News Staff
The sun sets behind NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and Orion spacecraft at Launch Pad 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (NASA/Sam Lott)
NASA - National Aeronautics and Space AdministrationFlorida – As part of robustly testing the vehicle prior to flight, NASA engineers are reviewing data after a confidence test on February 12th, 2026,in which operators partially filled the SLS (Space Launch System) core stage liquid hydrogen tank to assess newly replaced seals in an area used to fill the rocket with propellant.

During the test, teams encountered an issue with ground support equipment that reduced the flow of liquid hydrogen into the rocket. Teams were able to gain confidence in several key objectives of the test, and data was obtained at the core stage interfaces, taken at the same time in the test where they encountered a leak during the previous wet dress rehearsal.

Engineers will purge the line over the weekend to ensure proper environmental conditions and inspect the ground support equipment before replacing a filter suspected to be the cause of the reduced flow.

Engineers will examine findings before setting a timeline for the next test, a second wet dress rehearsal this month. March remains the earliest potential launch window for Artemis II.

