APSU Men’s Basketball Climbs to No. 17 in National Mid-Major Top 25 Rankings

Boston, MA – After winning its eighth-straight game and 15th in its last 16 outings, Austin Peay State University’s basketball team came in at No. 17 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll on Monday.

Austin Peay State University enters the penultimate week of the regular season 19-6 overall and 13-1 in Atlantic Sun Conference play. The Governors have dropped just one game since the second week of December and currently are on the 12th-longest winning streak in Division I at eight, while its 12-game home winning streak – following a 20-point win against Bellarmine on Saturday – is the 18th-longest streak nationally and 13th among the mid-majors.

The Governors’ appearance in the poll has been a long time coming. After receiving votes off and on throughout the last three seasons – often placing it within the top 35 of the poll – APSU now resides in the top 25 for the first time since February 24th, 2020.

Led by the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week, Collin Parker, APSU has been on a tear throughout the ASUN Conference as of late. The Governors have put up at least 90 points five times since the league calendar began, including in three straight. The last time that happened? February 1997. APSU’s 13-1 conference record also puts it one game atop the ASUN standings with four games remaining.

A regular-season title would not only be the first since the Governors joined the conference four years ago, but also would be the program’s first regular-season championship since before most of the players on the team were in grade school: 2008.

The Governors look to continue moving up the poll this week when they travel to Florida for contests at North Florida and Jacksonville. They will then host Central Arkansas, who currently sits No. 2 in the ASUN standings, on February 25th for a 7:30pm game at F&M Bank Arena.

A complete list of the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll can be found atop this article.