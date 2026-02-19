61.9 F
Clarksville Police Department Seeks Public’s Help Locating Runaway Juvenile Kamihzhya Chambers

Kamihzhya Chambers
Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Kamihzhya Chambers.

She was last seen on February 13th, 2026, at approximately 4:00pm at her residence on Calloway Drive.

Kamihzhya is 5’8” tall, weighs approximately 220 pounds, has pink hair, and brown eyes. She may be in the Lafayette Road area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Cash at 931.648.0656, ext. 5264.

