Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement for Riverside Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Thursday, February 26th, 2026, at 10:00pm on Riverside Drive from Barker Street to Cumberland Drive for water valve replacement.

The following areas could experience low water pressure.

Riverwood Condominiums

Riverwood Place

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 6:00am on Friday, February 27th.