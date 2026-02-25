Clarksville Police Department Identifies Suspect in College Street Pedestrian Hit-and-Run

Clarksville, TN – On February 19th, 2026, at approximately 8:02pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to the area of The Brass Key (908 College Street) after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a male lying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers located a Black male who was conscious and alert. He reported that he was struck by a vehicle and that the driver did not remain on scene. The victim sustained a compound fracture to his right leg and is expected to make a slow but full recovery.

FACT Investigators responded to the scene and worked diligently to identify the driver involved. On February 24th, 2026, Investigator James Burton secured warrants for the arrest of 23-year-old Lee Kinnon of Clarksville. Mr. Kinnon was identified as the driver who left the scene and has been charged with Duty to Give Information and Render Aid, Immediate Notice of Accident, and Driving While License Suspended. His bond has been set at $10,000.

The warrants remain outstanding and have not yet been served. Anyone with information regarding Kinnon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD FACT Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656, ext. 5665.