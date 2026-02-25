Roxy Regional Theatre Launches Presale for Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School

Clarksville, TN – Presale for Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School at the Roxy Regional Theatre is going on now! For the next few days, Season 43 Ten-Pack and Eight-Pack holders can visit our website at roxyregionaltheatre.org or call our box office at 931.645.7699 between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, to book tickets in advance for Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School before they go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 27th!

Friday, March 27th at 7:00pm

Saturday, March 28th at 2:00pm

Sunday, March 29th at 2:00pm

Please Note: As construction of the new Clarksville Performing Arts Center (CPAC) is slated to begin later this year, “Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School” will be presented in our temporary location at 114 Public Square.

Junie B.’s Essential Survival Guide to School is produced in part by Altra Federal Credit Union, with additional funding support provided by Mildred & Mable’s. Adapted from the Junie B. Jones series of books by Barbara Park, this production is written by Marcy Heisler with music by Zina Goldrich and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

