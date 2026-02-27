APSU Track & Field Fifth After ASUN Championship Opening Day as Amani Sharif, Madelyn Kocik Reach Podium in Louisville

Louisville, KY – Highlighted by a silver-medal finish by Amani Sharif in the pentathlon and a bronze-medal performance by Madelyn Kocik in the long jump, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track & field team sits fifth in the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships following the first day of the event, Friday, at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center.

Sharif began the day with a second-place finish in the pentathlon’s first event – the 60-meter hurdles – she was proceeded only by freshman teammate Molly Brown. After finishing fourth in the high jump, Sharif won the shot put with a 10.25-meter toss before finishing second with a 5.77-meter long jump.

She then placed third in the 800-meter, where Brown finished second in and both athletes set a personal-best in the event – to earn her silver-medal finish with 3,578 total points. Brown finished fourth in the pentathlon with a total score of 3,348 – just 61 points from medaling in her first-collegiate conference championship event.

Heading to the track, Shaye Foster earned a qualifying time in the mile preliminary round, while Brown and Zoe McDonald both qualified for the 60-meter hurdles, with McDonald post a season-best time of 8.81 in the event.

Austin Peay State University had three student-athletes – Taylin Segree, Mia McGee, and Mariah Mitchem – qualify for the finals in the 400-meter, with Segree and Mitchem both setting season bests in the event. Mallory Hodge then set a personal best in the 60-meter dash to qualify for tomorrow’s finals.

Sophomore Taylah Upshaw set a personal best in the 800-meter preliminary round with a 2:12.73, while Segree again qualified for a finals in the 200-meter dash.

Heading to the field, Myra Eriksson earned the APSU Govs a pair of points in the pole vault, while Kocik tallied six points for the Govs with her personal-best 5.88-meter finish in the aforementioned long jump.

Emma Tucker then added four points for the Govs with a fifth-place finish and season-best toss in the weight throw to conclude the day’s events.

Austin Peay State University track and field returns to action at 9:30am CT, Saturday, when Ja’Kyah Montgomery competed in the high jump.

