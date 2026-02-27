75.4 F
APSU Track & Field Fifth After ASUN Championship Opening Day as Amani Sharif, Madelyn Kocik Reach Podium in Louisville

Amani Sharif Claims Silver in the pentathlon for Austin Peay State University Track and Field at ASUN Championship. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldLouisville, KY – Highlighted by a silver-medal finish by Amani Sharif in the pentathlon and a bronze-medal performance by Madelyn Kocik in the long jump, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track & field team sits fifth in the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships following the first day of the event, Friday, at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center.

Sharif began the day with a second-place finish in the pentathlon’s first event – the 60-meter hurdles – she was proceeded only by freshman teammate Molly Brown. After finishing fourth in the high jump, Sharif won the shot put with a 10.25-meter toss before finishing second with a 5.77-meter long jump.

She then placed third in the 800-meter, where Brown finished second in and both athletes set a personal-best in the event – to earn her silver-medal finish with 3,578 total points. Brown finished fourth in the pentathlon with a total score of 3,348 – just 61 points from medaling in her first-collegiate conference championship event.

Heading to the track, Shaye Foster earned a qualifying time in the mile preliminary round, while Brown and Zoe McDonald both qualified for the 60-meter hurdles, with McDonald post a season-best time of 8.81 in the event.

Austin Peay State University had three student-athletes – Taylin Segree, Mia McGee, and Mariah Mitchem – qualify for the finals in the 400-meter, with Segree and Mitchem both setting season bests in the event. Mallory Hodge then set a personal best in the 60-meter dash to qualify for tomorrow’s finals.

Sophomore Taylah Upshaw set a personal best in the 800-meter preliminary round with a 2:12.73, while Segree again qualified for a finals in the 200-meter dash.

Heading to the field, Myra Eriksson earned the APSU Govs a pair of points in the pole vault, while Kocik tallied six points for the Govs with her personal-best 5.88-meter finish in the aforementioned long jump.

Emma Tucker then added four points for the Govs with a fifth-place finish and season-best toss in the weight throw to conclude the day’s events.

Austin Peay State University track and field returns to action at 9:30am CT, Saturday, when Ja’Kyah Montgomery competed in the high jump.

