APSU Softball Rolls Past Stonehill and Southern Indiana in Governors Classic Opener

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team cruised to a pair of victories in its first two games of the Governors Classic, defeating Stonehill 11-0 and Southern Indiana 8-0, Friday, at Cathi Maynard Park.

Game One

Austin Peay 11, Stonehill 0

All 11 Austin Peay State University runs came by way of a home run, as the Governors tied the single-game home run record with six four-baggers in a shutout victory against Stonehill.

After the Skyhawks were retired in order to begin the contest, Brie Howard and Sammie Shelnader reached via a single and fielder’s choice, respectively, before a Katie Raper infield fly advanced both into scoring position. Natalie Burns then homered to left center field to give the APSU Govs a 3-0 lead.

Following a scoreless second inning by both sides, Shelander and Raper hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the third, extending the APSU lead to 5-0.

That’s a one-homer inning and two-homer inning through three frames. Now onto the fourth where Howard, Burns (again) and Kiley Hinton all put the ball over the wall – Hinton’s coming in inside-the-park fashion.

With Stonehill unable to cut into its deficit, the APSU Govs earned its 11-0 victory through five innings.

Gov of Decision: Cameron Grayson (W, 4-4), 5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Game Two

Austin Peay 8, Southern Indiana 0

Austin Peay State University again struck early, with Hinton driving in both Burns and Raper on a single to right field. An inning later, Howard brought in Jade Castillo on a sacrifice fly which was directly answered by a two-RBI single by Shelander.

Ashlyn Graklandoff then scored Castillo on an RBI double in the bottom of the third, extending the APSU advantage to 5-0 through a trio of innings.

Following a scoreless fourth by APSU, Mimi Blackledge sparked a three-run frame for the APSU Govs, with a Graklanoff single and later Howard single bringing up the run-rule decision.

Gov of Decision: Alanah Jones (W, 5-3), 5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 K