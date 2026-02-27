Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Closes Regular Season with 48-43 Win at Lipscomb

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball (APSU) team ended the Atlantic Sun Conference regular season with a 48-43 victory at Lipscomb, Friday, at Allen Arena.

Austin Peay (16-12, 8-10 ASUN) and Lipscomb (10-19, 7-11 ASUN) went back and forth to open the game, seeing three ties in the first quarter. A jumper by McKayla Miller tied the game at seven with three minutes remaining in the first frame. A layup by Taylor Bowen and Miller allowed the Bisons to take an 11-7 lead, but free throws by Anovia Sheals ended the quarter with the Bisons leading 11-9.

The Governors took the lead back in the second frame thanks to Jade Rucker’s four three-pointers. Back-to-back threes from Rucker gave the Govs a 15-14 lead just three minutes into the second frame, but a free throw by Hannah Richardson tied the game at 15. Both teams went scoreless from 7:08 until 2:41, which was ended by a jumper by Bowen.

Back-to-back three pointers by Kyra Perkins and Rucker gave the APSU Govs a four-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, but the Bisons’ free throws tied the game again at 21. A three-pointer by Rucker at the buzzer ended the first half with the Govs taking back the lead at 24-21.

An 8-2 run by the APSU Govs gave them a seven-point lead at 32-25 just four minutes into the third quarter. Free throws by the Bisons cut their trail to just two at 34-32 to end the third frame. A 7-2 Governor run opened the fourth frame, giving them their largest lead of the night at 43-34 with two minutes remaining.

The Bisons battled back, with a three-pointer by Hope Counts cutting their deficit to 46-41 with 11 seconds remaining, but the Governors ended their regular season with a 48-43 win.

The Difference

Three pointers. The Govs held the Bisons to just three points.

Inside The Box Score

Jade Rucker led with 18 points. She had five three-pointers.

Lameria Thomas led with 12 rebounds.

Jim’Miyah Branton led with four steals and four assists.

The APSU Govs had 20 points from Lipscomb turnovers.

The APSU Govs bench outscored the Bisons’ 25-3.

