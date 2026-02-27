Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Closes Regular Season with 48-43 Win at Lipscomb

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball (APSU) team ended the Atlantic Sun Conference regular season with a 48-43 victory at Lipscomb, Friday, at Allen Arena.
Austin Peay (16-12, 8-10 ASUN) and Lipscomb (10-19, 7-11 ASUN) went back and forth to open the game, seeing three ties in the first quarter. A jumper by McKayla Miller tied the game at seven with three minutes remaining in the first frame. A layup by Taylor Bowen and Miller allowed the Bisons to take an 11-7 lead, but free throws by Anovia Sheals ended the quarter with the Bisons leading 11-9.
The Governors took the lead back in the second frame thanks to Jade Rucker’s four three-pointers. Back-to-back threes from Rucker gave the Govs a 15-14 lead just three minutes into the second frame, but a free throw by Hannah Richardson tied the game at 15. Both teams went scoreless from 7:08 until 2:41, which was ended by a jumper by Bowen.
Back-to-back three pointers by Kyra Perkins and Rucker gave the APSU Govs a four-point lead with less than two minutes remaining, but the Bisons’ free throws tied the game again at 21. A three-pointer by Rucker at the buzzer ended the first half with the Govs taking back the lead at 24-21.
An 8-2 run by the APSU Govs gave them a seven-point lead at 32-25 just four minutes into the third quarter. Free throws by the Bisons cut their trail to just two at 34-32 to end the third frame. A 7-2 Governor run opened the fourth frame, giving them their largest lead of the night at 43-34 with two minutes remaining.
The Bisons battled back, with a three-pointer by Hope Counts cutting their deficit to 46-41 with 11 seconds remaining, but the Governors ended their regular season with a 48-43 win.
The Difference
Three pointers. The Govs held the Bisons to just three points.
Inside The Box Score
- Jade Rucker led with 18 points. She had five three-pointers.
- Lameria Thomas led with 12 rebounds.
- Jim’Miyah Branton led with four steals and four assists.
- The APSU Govs had 20 points from Lipscomb turnovers.
- The APSU Govs bench outscored the Bisons’ 25-3.
