Clarksville Obituary: Sarah Mai Byrd Shepherd

Clarksville, TN – Sarah Mai Byrd Shepherd, age 83, passed away on Sunday, February 22nd, 2026. Sarah was born on December 25th, 1942 in Clarksville, TN to the late Luther Lee and Louise Byrd.

On January 22nd, 1960, she married Henry Ledbetter Shepherd. They were together for 61 years until Led’s death in 2021.

Sarah, the youngest of three children, was a graduate of Clarksville High School. She entered the workforce at a five-and-dime on Franklin Street, later moving up to Parks-Belk Department store in the late 60s. Leaving retail behind she began her banking career in the bookkeeping department at Northern Bank, moving on to data processing then the computer department before retiring from commercial loans at Regions Bank. After banking she worked several years for Shepherd & Sons Electrical.

She had a beautiful singing voice and was an excellent seamstress (she could make anything).

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Annette Shepherd; brother, Robert J. Byrd; sister Dorothy Bowers; and nieces Brenda G. Bowers, Deborah K. Lewis. Her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many other relatives and friends dear to her.

She leaves behind her aunt Frances Tucker; daughter Karen (Steve) Christy; granddaughter Sherry (Mark) Cooley; great-grand children Dillon (Ashley) Cooley, and Holley Cooley; great-great grandson Asher Cooley. Extended family, Barry (Karen) Hail, Betty Hail and the Laliberte family.

She also leaves behind her beloved, four legged companion, Spooky II.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 28th, 2026 at 4:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with Pastor Larry A. Peters officiating. Burial will be Sunday, March 1st, 2026 at 1:00 pm at Resthaven Memorial Garden.

