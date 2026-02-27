APSU Baseball Falls in Extras 5-4 as Cincinnati Secures Walk-Off Win at UC Baseball Stadium

Cincinnati, OH – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team fell to Cincinnati 5-4 in extra innings to open its three-game weekend series, Friday, at UC Baseball Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

How it Happened

Top 2nd | Zion Taylor led things off in the top of the second with a leadoff single to center. Derrick Mitchell, who made his first start since Arizona State (February 17th, 2025), came up two batters later and collected his first-career hit with a ground ball down the first base line, moving Taylor to third. Paris Pridgen then came up and hit the first pitch he saw to deep right-center, allowing Taylor to score on a sacrifice fly.

Bottom 4th | Cincinnati got its run back in the bottom half of the fourth, beginning with a single up the middle from Derrick Pitts. Cody Airington retired the next pair of batters he faced before allowing an RBI single up the middle from Enzo Infelise.

Top 5th | The Governors added to their run total by scoring three runs in the top of the fifth, which began with an error at first by Quinton Coats, allowing Mitchell to reach to lead off the inning. Pridgen sacrificed him over on a bunt to third base. Trevor Conley then came up and singled to right field to put the Govs up by one. Conley would steal second before advancing to third on a batted ball by Kyler Proctor, who reached on a throwing error. Ty Wisdom then doubled to deep right field after hitting the top of the wall and scored Conley. Two batters later, Cole Johnson reached on a fielding error by the Cincinnati shortstop, allowing Proctor to score for a 4-1 Governor lead.

Bottom 7th | Gavin Alveti relieved DJ Merriweather on the mound in the bottom of the seventh after throwing two innings and walking the first batter of the frame, Ryan Tyranski. A few batters later was Christian Mitchelle, who was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Alveti attempted to pick off Tyranski at second, and the throw went wide, allowing both runners to advance. But, Tyranski would score on the same play on an error by Proctor on the throw-in from the outfield. Jackson Smith came up to the plate two batters later, scoring Mitchelle, bringing the Bearcats within one run.

Bottom 9th | The first two Cincinnati batters were awarded first on a walk and a hit-by-pitch before advancing on a sacrifice bunt. Charlie Niehaus came through for the Bearcats, hitting a ball out to shallow right, scoring Daniel Conlan to tie the game at four.

Bottom 10th | Jett Hope entered the game to start the 10th inning and was faced with Coats at the plate. He hit the first pitch he saw over the center field fence to walk it off for the Bearcats.

Wrap Up

Carson Marsh picked up the win for Cincinnati after throwing the final inning of the contest and striking out a pair of batters to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Hope was given the loss and fell to 2-1 on the season after allowing a solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University concludes its weekend series with the Bearcats in a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 11:30am CT at UC Baseball Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.