Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls 4-3 to Chattanooga in One-Point Road Loss

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis fell to Chattanooga, 4-3, on Friday at the Chattanooga Tennis Courts.
The Governors won the doubles point with wins from Lucas Ranciaro and Bodi van Galen in a 6-3 match win. Loubser and Tomovski clinched the win, 6-4 after the series was tied 1-1.
Felipe De La Hormaza lost his match in the first set to a tie break and the second set 6-0. Loubser dropped his match 6-4 in both sets. Ranciaro started the APSU Govs right, with a win in two sets, with his first set going to a tiebreaker.
Glen Arnet with a win in three sets with the match score now 3-2 in the Governors favor. Vincent Lu and Logan Tomovski dropped their matches, for a final loss of 4-3.
Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga
Doubles
- Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski def. Jacob Jupa / Coatland Grove, 6-4
- Jaxon Lamb / Carter Ramthun def. Felipe De La Hormaza / Vincent Lu, 6-3
- Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro def. Kristof Kineses / Martin Delnido, 6-3
Singles
- Jacob Jupa def. Rohan Loubser, 6-4, 6-4
- Kristof Kineses def. Vincent Lu, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.
- Martin Delnido def. Logan Tomovski, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4
- TJ Ryerson def. Felipe De La Hormaza, 7-6, 6-4
- Lucas Ranciaro def. Jaxon Lamb, 7-6 (7), 6-4
- Glen Arnet def. Carter Ramthun, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2
Order of Finish
Doubles: 2, 3, 1; Singles: 4, 1, 5, 6, 2, 3
Follow the APSU Govs
For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action when they take on Alabama A&M on Saturday at 1:00pm in Huntsville, Alabama.