Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls 4-3 to Chattanooga in One-Point Road Loss

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Loses Tight 4-3 Decision to Mocs at Chattanooga Tennis Courts. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisChattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis fell to Chattanooga, 4-3, on Friday at the Chattanooga Tennis Courts. 

The Governors won the doubles point with wins from Lucas Ranciaro and Bodi van Galen in a 6-3 match win. Loubser and Tomovski clinched the win, 6-4 after the series was tied 1-1. 

Felipe De La Hormaza lost his match in the first set to a tie break and the second set 6-0. Loubser dropped his match 6-4 in both sets. Ranciaro started the APSU Govs right, with a win in two sets, with his first set going to a tiebreaker.

Glen Arnet with a win in three sets with the match score now 3-2 in the Governors favor. Vincent Lu and Logan Tomovski dropped their matches, for a final loss of 4-3. 

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga

Doubles     

  1. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski def. Jacob Jupa / Coatland Grove, 6-4
  2. Jaxon Lamb / Carter Ramthun def. Felipe De La Hormaza /  Vincent Lu, 6-3
  3. Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro def. Kristof Kineses / Martin Delnido, 6-3

Singles

  1. Jacob Jupa def. Rohan Loubser, 6-4, 6-4
  2. Kristof Kineses def. Vincent Lu, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. 
  3. Martin Delnido def. Logan Tomovski, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4
  4. TJ Ryerson def. Felipe De La Hormaza, 7-6, 6-4
  5. Lucas Ranciaro def. Jaxon Lamb, 7-6 (7), 6-4
  6. Glen Arnet def. Carter Ramthun, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Order of Finish

Doubles: 2, 3, 1; Singles: 4, 1, 5, 6, 2, 3

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action when they take on Alabama A&M on Saturday at 1:00pm in Huntsville, Alabama.

