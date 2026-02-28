Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls 4-3 to Chattanooga in One-Point Road Loss

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis fell to Chattanooga, 4-3, on Friday at the Chattanooga Tennis Courts.

The Governors won the doubles point with wins from Lucas Ranciaro and Bodi van Galen in a 6-3 match win. Loubser and Tomovski clinched the win, 6-4 after the series was tied 1-1.

Felipe De La Hormaza lost his match in the first set to a tie break and the second set 6-0. Loubser dropped his match 6-4 in both sets. Ranciaro started the APSU Govs right, with a win in two sets, with his first set going to a tiebreaker.

Glen Arnet with a win in three sets with the match score now 3-2 in the Governors favor. Vincent Lu and Logan Tomovski dropped their matches, for a final loss of 4-3.

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga

Doubles

Singles

Order of Finish

Doubles: 2, 3, 1; Singles: 4, 1, 5, 6, 2, 3

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action when they take on Alabama A&M on Saturday at 1:00pm in Huntsville, Alabama.