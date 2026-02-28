City of Clarksville Launches Concrete ‘N Color Mural Contest for Downtown Parking Garage

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville, in partnership with the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council, ArtLink, and Drafts by Ola, is launching a bold, new public art initiative: Concrete in Color: From Parking Garage to Public Gallery.

As part of Clarksville’s Summer Celebration of the Arts, the First Street Parking Garage stairwells will be transformed into a vibrant public gallery featuring 16 murals on 16 landings, each measuring 9 by 9 feet.

This project will highlight local artistic talent while encouraging a little extra aerobic stair climbing along the way.

Artists and teams of artists are invited to submit proposals to help bring this dynamic space to life

To sign up, go to https://forms.gle/8rcYE7irYXpisdD1A

Submission Requirements

Each proposal must include:

Two digital images of previous two-dimensional work

A written description of the proposed mural design

A rough or finished sketch of the proposed mural

Artist name(s) (no more than four members in a team)

Address, email, and phone number

Age (if under 18)

Relevant experience

List of supplies needed

The City will provide paint and basic supplies.

Important Dates

Submission Deadline: May 1st, 2026

Notification of Selected Artists: May 15th, 2026

Painting Days: Friday–Sunday, June 12th–14th, 2026

The public is invited on Saturday, June 13th, to watch the murals take shape during a community arts celebration featuring live music, food trucks, and family-friendly activities.

Concrete in Color promises to turn an everyday public space into an inspiring visual experience that reflects the creativity and spirit of Clarksville.

For more information or to submit a proposal, contact Dr. Ellen Kanervo, executive director of the Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council at ahdc@artsandheritage.us.