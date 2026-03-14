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APSU Men’s Tennis Earns First Home Victory with 4-3 Win Over Indiana University-Indianapolis

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Claims 4-3 Thriller Against Indiana University–Indianapolis at Home. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Claims 4-3 Thriller Against Indiana University–Indianapolis at Home. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned its first home win in a 4-3 a win against Indiana University-Indianapolis, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay started strong with a win in doubles with a win from Bodi van Galen and Glen Arnet, 6-3. Vincent Lu and Glen Arnet defeated their opponents 6-4, sweeping doubles for the Governors, and earning their first point of the day.

Loubser fell in his match against Konnor Gunwall in two sets. Felipe De La Hormaza fell in his match in two sets, with the score now at 2-1. Tomovski earned the Governors their first singles win of the day to tie the match score 2-2, in a two-set game.

Glen Arnet fell in two sets, but not before Lu would tie the score 3-3 for the Governors in a three-set match, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3. All eyes were on Lucas Ranciaro as he secured the win for the Governors, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Results   

Doubles   

  1. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski (APSU) vs. Owen Nguyen / Konnor Gunwall (IUI), 6-5 (unfinished)
  2. Vincent Lu / Glen Arnet (APSU) def. Eli Mercer / Pumiphat Sukho (IUI), 6-4
  3. Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro (APSU) def. Brandon Pham / Cameron Kryscio (IUI), 6-3

Order of finish: 3, 2

Singles   

  1. Konnor Gunwall (IUI)def. Rohan Loubser (APSU), 6-4, 6-2
  2. Vincent Lu (APSU) def. Owen Nguyen (IUI), 0-6, 6-3, 6-3
  3. Logan Tomovski (APSU) def. Eli Mercer (IUI), 6-2, 6-2
  4. Cameron Kryscio (IUI)def. Felipe De La Hormaza (APSU), 6-1, 6-1
  5. Lucas Ranciaro (APSU) def. Pumiphat Sukho (IUI), 1-6, 6-4, 6-3
  6. Soloman Dunsirn (IUI) def. Glen Arnet (APSU), 6-3, 6-4

Order of finish: 1, 4, 3, 6, 2, 5

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action when it plays its second home match of the spring against Cumberland on Saturday at 1:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts.

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