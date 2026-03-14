APSU Men’s Tennis Earns First Home Victory with 4-3 Win Over Indiana University-Indianapolis

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned its first home win in a 4-3 a win against Indiana University-Indianapolis, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay started strong with a win in doubles with a win from Bodi van Galen and Glen Arnet, 6-3. Vincent Lu and Glen Arnet defeated their opponents 6-4, sweeping doubles for the Governors, and earning their first point of the day.

Loubser fell in his match against Konnor Gunwall in two sets. Felipe De La Hormaza fell in his match in two sets, with the score now at 2-1. Tomovski earned the Governors their first singles win of the day to tie the match score 2-2, in a two-set game.

Glen Arnet fell in two sets, but not before Lu would tie the score 3-3 for the Governors in a three-set match, 0-6, 6-3, 6-3. All eyes were on Lucas Ranciaro as he secured the win for the Governors, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Results

Doubles

Order of finish: 3, 2

Singles

Order of finish: 1, 4, 3, 6, 2, 5

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Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action when it plays its second home match of the spring against Cumberland on Saturday at 1:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts.