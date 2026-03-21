Clarksville Obituary: Bonnie Ray “Red Man” Kemp

Clarksville, TN – Bonnie Ray “Red Man” Kemp, age 89, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at his home on March 18th, 2026.

Born on August 9th, 1936, in Lafayette, Tennessee, Bonnie was the son of the late Felix Woodard Kemp and Naomi Dorcas Tuck Kemp.

At the age of 10, he was saved at Sycamore Valley Missionary Baptist Church in Macon County, TN, a moment that guided him throughout his life. Later on he became a faithful member of McFerrin Missionary Baptist Church in Madison, TN.

Bonnie attended Howard High School in Nashville and went on to have a long and dedicated career as a truck driver for Kroger, from which he retired. Known for his strong work ethic and dependable nature, he provided well for his family and earned the respect of all who knew him.

Outside of work, Bonnie had a deep love for racing. He spent many years as a stock car racing mechanic and crew member and enjoyed drag racing and go-kart racing. He rarely missed a NASCAR race and was a devoted Atlanta Braves fan. More than anything, he cherished time spent with his family—his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren—and was always willing to lend a helping hand to a friend in need.

At the heart of Bonnie’s life was his deep and unwavering love for his wife, Ruth Ewing Kemp. They were married on April 10, 1955—Bonnie at 18 years old and Ruth at just 16—and shared nearly 71 years of marriage together. Their love was a beautiful example of commitment, faithfulness, and partnership. Through every season of life, Bonnie loved and cared for Ruth with devotion, and together they built a strong, Christ-centered home filled with love, laughter, and lasting memories. Their marriage was not only the foundation of their family, but also a testimony to enduring love and faith.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Ewing Kemp; his children, Jerry Kemp (Cheryl), Terry Kemp (Tammy), Scott Kemp (Terri), and Christy Kemp Holt (Matt); his grandchildren, Jackson Kemp (Maria), Chase Kemp (Katie), Collin Kemp (Emily), Taylor Kemp (Emory), Tara Kemp, Harrison Kemp, Dawson Holt, Trevor Holt, and Chelsea Holt; and his great-grandchildren, Penny, Zeke, Darcy, Audrey, Betty, Stroud, Martha, Cavitt, Charley, and Millie. He is also survived by his brother, Billy Kemp (Lesta).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Naomi Kemp, and his great-grandchild, Job Kemp.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 23rd, 2026, from 12:00pmto 2:00pm at McFerrin Missionary Baptist Church, 431 West Old Hickory Boulevard, Madison, TN 37115. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm with Brother Jeremy Sisk and Brother Johnny Carver officiating.

Burial will take place on Tuesday, March 24th, 2026, at 11:00am at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37204.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to McFerrin Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund.

Bonnie will be remembered for his steadfast faith, his love for his family, his passion for racing, and his willingness to help others. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched and the family he loved so dearly.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”

— 2 Timothy 4:7 (KJV)

“Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions… I go to prepare a place for you.”

— John 14:1–2 (KJV)

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