APSU Lacrosse Falls to Liberty 24-7 in Final Home Stretch Game at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team fell to Liberty, 24-7, in its second Atlantic Sun Conference game, Saturday, at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (4-7) evened the score 1-1 in the opening three minutes of the game with a goal by Fiona Lemke, assisted by Sophia Schwab. After Liberty answered with a goal of their own, in a man-down play, Lauryn Warfield scored the Governors second goal, assisted by Schwab, even the score once more.

In the second, Kearston Jackson scored with a second assist of the game from Lemke. Lemke would score her second goal of the game, unassisted almost seven minutes later. Morgan Lantz ended the second with a buzzer beater goal, with one second left on the shot clock, for her first goal as a Governor. During halftime, her father would be honored for his service in the military, during the miliary appreciation game.

Lauryn Warfield scored her second goal of the game at the 7:16 mark in the third, with a third assist from Lemke. Lemke would score her third goal of the game, with an assist from Kayla Hobday and the final goal for the Governors, with 6:27 left in the game.

Fiona Lemke led the APSU Govs in goals and assists with three each. Erin-Kate saved six goals, four of them being ground balls. Julia Stanley controlled three ground balls in the field and gained possession on turnovers three times.

Lauryn Warfield controlled twelve draws, her third best in the season, tied with her game against Presbyterian. Austin Peay State University went five for five in clears in the fourth period and totaled 16 ground balls total.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ inaugural season, follow the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX) and Instagram (@govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team will play its first road conference game against Queens on Thursday at 12:00pm at Dickson Field.