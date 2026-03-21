Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Ends March to May with Losses to South Carolina, North Alabama

Birmingham, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped two games against South Carolina and North Alabama, Saturday, closing out UAB’s March to May.

The Govs dropped a 5-0 decision to South Carolina. Emma Loiars and Alyson Cooper were within two points in each set on Court No.4, but all courts fell in straight sets.

The APSU Govs then fell in a 5-0 match to North Alabama. The Lions swept the first flight on Court No.2 and 4, and clinched the match with a win on Court No.5, but Grace Austin and Isabella Rusell and Emma Loiars and Jordyn Beneteau pushed their matches to three sets on Courts No.1 and No.3. However, both Gov pairs fell in three.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team travels to Florence, AL for their final road tournament of the regular season. They will face Tusculum, Spring Hill, Eastern Kentucky, and North Alabama at the Shoals Beach Bash.

Results: Austin Peay vs. South Carolina

Results: Austin Peay vs. North Alabama