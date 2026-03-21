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Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Ends March to May with Losses to South Carolina, North Alabama

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Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Wraps UAB Tournament with Losses to South Carolina and North Alabama. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Wraps UAB Tournament with Losses to South Carolina and North Alabama. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's VolleyballBirmingham, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped two games against South Carolina and North Alabama, Saturday, closing out UAB’s March to May.

The Govs dropped a 5-0 decision to South Carolina. Emma Loiars and Alyson Cooper were within two points in each set on Court No.4, but all courts fell in straight sets.

The APSU Govs then fell in a 5-0  match to North Alabama. The Lions swept the first flight on Court No.2 and 4, and clinched the match with a win on Court No.5, but Grace Austin and Isabella Rusell and Emma Loiars and Jordyn Beneteau pushed their matches to three sets on Courts No.1 and No.3. However, both Gov pairs fell in three.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team travels to Florence, AL for their final road tournament of the regular season. They will face Tusculum, Spring Hill, Eastern Kentucky, and North Alabama at the Shoals Beach Bash.

Results: Austin Peay vs. South Carolina 

  1. Brooke Balue/Rachel Hartmann (USC) def. Grace Austin/Isabella Russell (APSU) 21-11, 21-4 
  2. Evie Ziffer/Julia Waugh(USC) def. Ashley Boswell/Bailey Hope (APSU) 21-16, 21-4
  3. Jolie Crawford/Peyton Yamagate (USC) def. Jordyn Beneteau/ Cami Missig (APSU) 21-11, 21-10 
  4. Morgan Downs/Ameila Taft (UAB) def. Alyson Cooper/Emma Loiars (APSU) 21-19, 21-19
  5. VB Trost/ Lauren Lawson (UAB) def. Emily Freel/Addi Hultquist (APSU) 21-7, 21-8

Results: Austin Peay vs. North Alabama 

  1. Sarah Larkin Lewis/Selma Robinson (UNA) def. Isabella Russell/Grace Austin (APSU) 17-21, 21-19  15-10
  2. Paige Griner/Jennah Atchley (UNA) def. Bailey Hope/Ashley Boswell (APSU) 24-2, 21-14
  3. Hailey Benesz/Lucy Wedding (UNA) def. Jordyn Beneteau/Emma Loiars (APSU) 13-21, 22-20, 15-8
  4. Brooke Bolden/Gabriella Harnden (UNA) def. Addi Hultquist/Cami Missig (APSU) 21-10, 21-8
  5. Emma White/Mabrey Whitehead (UNA) def. Emily Freel/Aubreigh Oswald(APSU) 21-14, 21-6
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