Nashville Kats Expand Ownership with Addition of Wrestling Icon Jeff Jarrett

Clarksville, TN – Nashville Kats President and Partner Jeff Fisher has announced that WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling promoter Jeff Jarrett is now Managing Partner and Co-Owner for the Arena Football One team.

Jarrett is signed with All Elite Wrestling that airs weekly across Warner Brothers Discovery networks including TBS, TNT and pay-per-view events on HBO Max. AEW programming also airs in over 130 countries.

“We are so excited to have Jeff Jarrett play a lead role in our franchise management team on a variety of levels,” Fisher said. “Obviously, he is among the best in any business at promotions and marketing and all the components that come with that. Jeff’s impact on the Kats will be immeasurable, and his leadership and experiences are invaluable resources.”

For Jarrett’s countless contributions to the professional wrestling world, he was inducted into the TNA/Impact Hall of Fame in 2015 and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. He has collected over 80 championships in promotions across the globe.

“The legacy and leadership abilities of Jeff Fisher make it an honor to be his business partner with the Kats,” Jarrett said. “I’m a third-generation promoter with 40 years in the industry. I am honored to be called by Coach Fisher to help him and the Kats create excitement both on and off the field.”

“Double J” also created and founded two wrestling companies – TNA Total Nonstop Action (TNA) and Global Force Wrestling (GFW).

“Coach Fisher’s desire to make the Kats the preeminent franchise in Arena Football is genuine and exciting,” Jarrett said. “I’m so excited to be part of the Kats and their longstanding footprint in this area. I can’t wait for opening night and look forward to seeing everyone come out and support the Kats and be part of something special.”

The Kats compete in Arena Football One (AF1) and will play all seven regular-season home games plus playoff home games at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn. The season opens at home on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. versus the Michigan Arsenal.

Returning to Kats franchise leadership are Greg Pogue, Chief Operating Officer and Partner; Arena Football hall-of-famer Darren Arbet, Head Coach and General Manager; Paul “Hoss” Noska, Equipment Manager; and Laverne Brown, Lady Kats dance team Executive Director. Clint Gumm has been named President of Football Operations.

“We have assembled a strong leadership group that brings an extensive variety of experiences and skill sets to the Nashville Kats,” Fisher said. “While this is Year 3 of this version of the Kats and Year 2 of AF1, we are still very much a new business that wants to grow into a viable part of Clarksville-Montgomery County and viable parts of middle Tennessee and western Kentucky sports and entertainment landscape for many years to come.”

A multiple hall-of-famer including the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame and owner of Pogue Media Inc., Pogue returns to the management team and ownership group after being named AF1 Executive of the Year in 2025. Just 12 wins shy of becoming the all-time winningest coach in indoor football history, Arbet brings more than three decades of championship coaching experience, including 21 years in the Arena Football League (AFL) and 17 seasons as head coach of the San Jose SaberCats.

Last season, the Kats went 7-5 and advanced to the AF1 Arena Crown championship game before falling 60-57 to the Albany Firebirds. AF1 returns for its second season with the following franchises – Nashville Kats, Michigan Arsenal, Albany Firebirds, Kentucky Barrels, Beaumont Renegades, Washington Wolfpack, Oceanside Bombers, Oregon Lightning and Minnesota Monsters. Fisher also serves as Commissioner of AF1.

“We fielded a very competitive and winning team last season and plan to do so this season,” Fisher said. “And certainly, the response of the fans to the Kats and the indoor game has been amazing. It’s going to be another fun season, especially with all our homes games now being played in Clarksville.”

Visit NashvilleKats.com for more information on ticketing, marketing and sponsorship opportunities. Call or text Greg Pogue at 615.533.5730 for interview opportunities and story ideas.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

F&M Bank Arena is located at 101 Main Street in Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information, please visit www.myfmbankarena.com