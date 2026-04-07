Nashville Sounds Fall 4-1 to Gwinnett Stripers in Series Opener

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds fell 4–1 to the Gwinnett Stripers on Tuesday night at Gwinnett Field, dropping the opener of their series. The Brewers’ number-three prospect, Jett Williams, went 1-for-4 with an RBI, accounting for the Sounds’ lone run.

Gwinnett struck early, taking a 2–0 lead in the second inning. Carlos Rodriguez allowed back-to-back singles to bring in the first run, then issued a walk before a double steal produced another. The Stripers added to their lead in the fourth with two more singles, pushing the score to 3–0.

Rodriguez exited in the fourth after 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out a season-high six. Reliever Peter Strzelecki entered with two outs but allowed an inherited runner to score, extending the deficit to 4-0.

The Sounds broke through in the sixth. Greg Jones reached on a hit-by-pitch, stole second, and scored on Williams’ single up the middle to cut the Gwinnett lead to 4–1. Drew Rom provided a strong outing in relief, retiring six straight batters across the sixth and seventh innings while striking out five in a row.

Jacob Waguespack followed with a scoreless eighth, keeping the Sounds within reach. Nashville threatened no further, however, stranding a runner on first in a scoreless ninth inning. The Sounds piled on a season-high 14 strikeouts as a pitching staff, surpassing the previous-high of 13 at Norfolk on March 28th.

The Nashville Sounds continue their six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 5:35pm CT.