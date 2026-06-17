HomeNewsClarksville Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Motorcycle on College Street
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Clarksville Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash Involving Motorcycle on College Street

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a vehicle-versus-motorcycle crash that occurred at approximately 5:05pm at the intersection of College Street and Drane Street.

According to witnesses, a white Dodge Ram struck the motorcyclist and fled the scene before officers arrived. Investigators are actively working to identify both the vehicle and its driver. The motorcyclist was conscious and speaking with first responders before being transported to Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital for treatment.

CPD’s Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) responded to process the scene, and the southbound lanes of College Street were temporarily closed. Those lanes have since reopened.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the white Dodge Ram involved in the crash is asked to call 911 and request to speak with an officer.

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