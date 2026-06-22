Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Brings Barry Mitchell’s Fossil Fun House to Downtown Commons

Clarksville, TN — The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library invites families to dig into laughter and learning this summer as Barry Mitchell presents the Fossil Fun House at Downtown Commons. This special event is part of the library’s 2026 Summer Reading Program, “Unearth A Story,” and will take place on Friday, July 10th, 2026, at 10:00am in Downtown Clarksville.

Join Sam the Turtle and Hyena the Laughing Chicken as they uncover ancient relics guaranteed to tickle your prehistoric funny bones. This lively, interactive performance explores the world of dinosaurs and beyond, blending comedy, puppetry, and audience participation into one unforgettable experience.

With more than 30 years of experience, Barry Mitchell brings his signature mix of humor, magic, and storytelling to the stage. Audiences will be delighted by his “primordial” magic tricks and engaging tales, making Fossil Fun House the perfect summer outing for children and families.

This event is presented in partnership with Montgomery County Parks and Recreation and is part of a full lineup of programs designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and a love of reading throughout the summer.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville, TN.

For the Summer Reading Program and a full schedule of events, visit www.montgomerytn.gov/publiclibrary/summer-reading or call 931.648.8826.