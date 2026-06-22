Erin Obituary: Troy Anthony “Amp” Schmidt

Erin, TN – Troy Anthony “Amp” Schmidt, 72, passed away peacefully on June 20th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of faith, love, loyalty, and hard work that will forever be remembered by those who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am Thursday, June 25th, 2026 at The Bible Baptist Church of Erin with Bro. Jay Wilburn officiating. Burial will follow in the Schmidt Family Cemetery. Following the burial, a meal and fellowship will be provided at The Bible Baptist Church of Erin.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm, and again from 9:00am until the hour of service Thursday morning.

For 31 wonderful years, Anthony shared a loving marriage with his devoted wife, Jackie. Together they built a life grounded in faith, commitment, and unconditional love. Anthony was a devoted husband, a proud and loving father, grandpa, uncle and a steadfast source of strength, wisdom, and encouragement to his family.

Above all, Anthony’s life was guided by his unwavering love for the Lord. He was a faithful Christian whose trust in God shaped the way he lived, loved, and served others. His loyalty to his church and his dedication to his faith were evident in both his words and actions. Anthony found joy and purpose in worship, fellowship, and serving his church family, and his example of Christian faith touched the lives of many.

Known affectionately as “Amp,” Anthony was respected by all who worked alongside him. He was a talented craftsman and a loyal member of Carpenters Union Local #223. Throughout his career, he took immense pride in his work, earning the admiration of coworkers and friends through his skill, integrity, and strong work ethic. His dedication to his trade reflected the same values he carried throughout his life—honesty, dependability, humility, and perseverance.

Anthony will be remembered for his generous heart, his willingness to help others, his steadfast faith, and his deep devotion to family, friends, and church. His presence brought comfort, laughter, and strength to those around him, and his influence will continue to be felt for generations to come.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie; his children and family members who cherished him dearly; his church family; and countless friends, coworkers, and fellow union brothers whose lives were enriched by knowing him.

While his loved ones mourn his passing, they rejoice in the assurance that Anthony’s faith has become sight and that he is now at peace in the presence of his Savior. His legacy of faith, love, loyalty, and service will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:23

Anthony is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Granville “Joe Dick” Schmidt, his mother Geneva Anderson Schmidt, his siblings, John Thomas “Rip” Schmidt, William Cleo “Runt” Schmidt, Billy Joe “Bill” Schmidt, Sara Rita Schmidt Hankins, and Eva Christine Schmidt Collister and his granddaughter Kearsten Nicole Williams.

Survivors include his loving wife Jackie Schmidt, daughters Tamikka Schmidt Hughes (Billy), Mandy Norfleet (Barak), Kniki Schmidt (Randall), and Cassie Davis (Gabe), niece Kaitlyn Hastings (Dillon), grandchildren Maddox Black, Zach Harrison and Bella Brake, great nephew Sylus Cole Rutledge and siblings Barbara Lou Bucciarelli (Joey) and Kenneth Raye Schmidt and numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Billy Hughes, Barak Norfleet, Randall Hinson, Gabe Davis, Bro. Kenny Barnes and Bro. Stephen Cathey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bible Baptist Church Mission Fund in honor of Anthony at: P.O. Box 829, 5243 East Main Street, Erin, TN 37061, 931.289.5331.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.