APSU Soccer Hosts UT Martin Thursday at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – Following its recent loss to Murray State on Sunday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team hosts UT Martin, with kickoff scheduled for a Thursday 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (0-6-1) enters Thursday’s match after playing to a 3-0 loss at Murray State on Sunday. Despite the one-sided result, the Governors put up numbers similar to the Racers, as both teams put eight shots on goal, with a three-shot difference in total shots taken.

UT Martin (1-2-5) remains on the road after recently playing to a one-score loss at United Athletic Conference foe Central Arkansas. Central Arkansas led the match statistically on the side of offense, outshooting the Skyhawks 10-7, while landing seven shots on goal to UT Martin’s one. UT Martin has now lost two of the last three games.

What to Know

Thursday’s match will be the sixth time Austin Peay State University has played on September 10th.

The Governors are 3-2-0 on this date.

Thursday’s match will be the 26th meeting between the Governors and the Skyhawks.

The first meeting between Austin Peay and UT Martin was on September 9th, 2002, in Martin, where the Govs fell 4-0.

UT Martin leads the all-time series 15-6-4.

Austin Peay State University is 0-7-3 in its last 10 matches at home.

The APSU Govs are 82-66-32 all-time at Morgan Brothers Field.

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s match will be broadcast on ESPN+, with Ethan Schmidt on the call. Live stats can be accessed through the Let’s Go Peay app.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.