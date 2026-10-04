APSU Soccer Earns First UAC Win With 3-1 Victory at West Georgia

Carrollton, GA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team scored three goals to earn its first points in United Athletic Conference play this season in a 3-1 win at West Georgia on Sunday at University Soccer Field.

By the Half

Austin Peay State University found its way in front of West Georgia early on, with senior defender Carolyne Young scoring her first-career goal in the eighth minute of the match. A West Georgia foul in the Governors’ attacking midfield led to a Lindsey Arnold free kick, which went off the crossbar and back into Young’s right foot for the first score of the match.

Then, in the 25th minute following a corner kick, West Georgia’s Noemi Casique scored an equalizing goal for her second of the season. Both defenses held out the remainder of the half, keeping the score at one heading into the second half of play.

Both teams came into the second half aggressively, with both the Governors and Wolves taking three shots each through the first 15 minutes of the half. But, after an Austin Peay State University throw-in in the 62nd minute, the ball deflected off a West Georgia defender, straight into junior Paige Chrustowski, who dribbled around one more defender to get an open look at the net.

She scored her first goal of the season by putting the ball in the top right corner of the net, giving the Govs a 2-1 lead. It was Chrustowski’s first goal since her first collegiate game against Western Kentucky on August 15th 2024.

Then, just 18 minutes later in the 80th minute, freshman Sadie Yapp won the one-on-one matchup between her and the UWG goalkeeper following a pass from Abby Mathews, extending the lead to 3-1 after rolling one in the net from inside the box.

With the win, it is Austin Peay State University’s first conference win since last facing West Georgia on the road on October 20th, 2024, when the Governors won 2-0 over the Wolves in Atlantic Sun Conference play. It is also the Governors’ first road win since that very same game.

Inside The Box Score

Five Governors, Megan Waskiewicz, Arnold, Kylie Brandes, Makai King, and Anna Drexel, played all 90 minutes.

Chrustowski led the offense with her one goal on four shots, with three shots being on goal.

Four APSU Govs took multiple shots in the match, with Chrustowski and Allie Williams both landing multiple shots on the net.

Waskiewicz faced 13 shots in the match and came away with five saves after spending all 90 minutes between the pipes.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on X and Instagram (@GovsWSOC). Or check back later at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team returns home to face Tarleton State in their first-ever matchup in program history, Thursday, starting at 6:00pm at Morgan Brothers Field in Clarksville, Tennessee.