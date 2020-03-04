Clarksville area Pets of the Week for March 4th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing your pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of March 4th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Sesame is an adult female mixed breed who was found as a stray along with her puppies who have all been adopted. She is spayed and has a reduced adoption fee. Sesame is a very sweet and affectionate girl and would make a loving companion.

Neeno is an adult female domestic shorthair with beautiful markings. She is a very friendly and affectionate girl.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Marcie is a pretty 5-month-old, spayed female kitten. She is vetted and litter box trained. Marcie is a friendly girl who likes children and other cats, and may do fine with dogs. She is an indoor cat. She loves sleeping on her cat tree, the couch, or with her family. She is a very sweet and calm girl.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Rooster is a 3-year-old shorthaired white and black male cat. He and his sister were found outside in a box in the rain. He is a sweet fellow who would like to have a secure and loving home. He is vetted, neutered, and litter trained.

Find him at PetSmart through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Khaleesi is a gorgeous young, spayed female calico. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. Khaleesi is a very loving girl who gets along great with children, dogs, and other cats.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Luke is a small, 8-year-old neutered male pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat and mesmerizing eyes. He is fully vetted, house and crate trained. Luke is a happy, laid back boy who gets along great with most dogs as well as cats. He can be a little shy at first and would do best in a quiet home with older children.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Crypto is a handsome young, neutered male Labrador retriever mix. He is vetted, house and crate trained. Crypto is a high energy boy with lots of love to give. He gets along well with children but does not like cats. He would make an awesome running partner.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Jack is a small 2-year-old, neutered male jack Russell terrier mix. He is fully vetted, house trained, and has a microchip. Jack gets along great with children and other dogs. He is a very loving and very happy boy.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Escobar is a high energy, 1 ½-year-old, neutered male pit bull terrier whose owner could no longer care for him due to illness. He is fully vetted, house and create trained. Escobar is a very loving boy.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

