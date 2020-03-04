|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball begins OVC Tournament play, Thursday Newer: APSU Baseball gets 4-1 win over Southern Illinois »
Senator Lamar Alexander says Congress Acting Quickly to Fight Coronavirus
Says nearly $8 billion in new emergency spending will support research and development of a vaccine and purchase additional medical supplies.
Washington, D.C. – Senate health committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement on the coronavirus supplemental funding legislation:
“This legislation will deliver an important boost in funding to fight coronavirus and the Senate should pass it this week so President Donald Trump can sign it into law as soon as possible. The United States has taken aggressive steps to keep Americans safe from the coronavirus and to prepare for additional cases, and this legislation will help that effort.”
“We have not seen the virus spread as quickly as other countries, but we do expect to see an increase in the number of cases.
“As Chairman of the Senate health committee, I will continue to work to make sure that the Administration is implementing the preparedness and response framework for emerging public health threats that Congress has already provided and continue supporting state and local public health departments.”
Background on the legislation:
SectionsPolitics
TopicsCDC, Congress, Coronavirus, Lamar Alexander, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Senator, United States, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed