Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis takes on Tennessee Vols in Knoxville

Clarksville, TN – With the non-conference slate winding down, Austin Peay State University men’s tennis will kick off a three-match road trip when they play a 3:00pm, Sunday, match against Tennessee at the Goodfriend Tennis Center in Knoxville, TN.

After taking seven days off, the Governors will get back in action with the penultimate non-conference match of the season against the Volunteers.

In doubles play it has been the Govs No. 2 pairing leading the way, with Anton Damberg and Julius Gold having won each of their last five matches. Damberg and Gold have recorded a team-high 11 doubles wins dating back to the fall season.

The No. 1 doubles pairing for the APSU Govs has been the all-junior duo of Christian Edison and Jacob Lorino. Edison and Lorino have recorded four wins as a duo this spring, but have dropped their last two matches.

The third doubles pairing for the Governors has been made up of Oliver Andersson with the combination of Hunter Sanders or Thiago Nogueria. Andersson and Sanders have won a trio of matches this spring, while Andersson and Nogueria are still searching for their first win together.

In singles action, Lorino has led the Governors with six wins this spring, coming exclusively in the No. 5 position. Dating back to the fall season, Lorino is tied with Edison, as each have recorded 10 singles wins this year. In the spring, Edison has picked up four wins while playing as the Governors No. 1 each time out.

Damberg has been on the No. 2 line for the APSU Govs in each match this spring, with the sophomore from Sweden having picked up four wins so far this season. With three wins this spring, Gold has manned the No. 3 position for the Governors in each match of his freshman campaign.

The No. 4 position has seen Andersson win each of his last four matches en route to five wins this spring, which is good for second-best on the team. The final singles spot has been manned by the duo of Sanders and Nogueira. Sanders has picked up three wins while playing in most of the matches, while Nogueira has won once so far in his freshman season.

About the Tennessee Vols

Tennessee (12-2)

Last Meeting: Tennessee bested Austin Peay State University, 4-0, at the Goodfriend Tennis Center in Knoxville on March 11th, 2018.

Off to a solid start to the season, Tennessee will take a break from their Southeastern Conference schedule to take on the Govs, Sunday. After a loss at Georgia to start SEC play, the Volunteers bounced back with a 6-1 win over Mississippi State in their SEC-homep opener last time out. Before Tennessee welcomes Austin Peay State University to Knoxville, the Volunteers will play a 12:00pm, Sunday, match against Mississippi.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University



After the Governors and Volunteers square off, the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team will start Ohio Valley Conference play with a 1:00pm, Tuesday, match in the Music City against Tennessee State. The the Govs will hit the road to conclude their three-match road swing with a 3:00pm, March 12th, match at Southern Indiana.

