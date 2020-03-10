City of Clarksville debuts “Cause for Applause” for staff

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts honored 90 City of Clarksville employees for outstanding job performance in the inaugural “Cause for Applause” program.

The group of employees and well-wishers gathered for breakfast and awards Monday, March 9th, 2020 at the Wilma Rudolph Events Center at Liberty Park. Eighteen workers received “Mayor’s Shining Star” awards, and another 72 received “Mayor’s Rising Star” honors.

Mayor Pitts said “Cause for Applause” was designed to recognize and encourage outstanding job performance and exceptional delivery of city services by employees.

City of Clarksville Department leaders nominated award recipients from their teams based on superior performance, outstanding customer service, increasing morale, volunteering for special projects and other factors.

“I want to thank you and express my gratitude for all you do for our citizens,” Mayor Pitts said. “There’s a famous quote (from the Roman orator Cicero) that sums it up well. ‘Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all others.’ ”

Chief of Staff James Halford, who was the architect of the program, said “Cause for Applause” will become an annual event, which will add an even higher award next year — the “Mayor’s Superstar” award.

“You all have earned this recognition,” Halford told the honorees. “And we truly believe it’s what you do that makes Clarksville the best city in America to live.”

“I have a history of being uncomfortable,” Judge Olita told the crowd. “At each major new step in my career, I had that feeling of hearing my heart beating in my chest, of being slightly terrified. But I learned to embrace it. So go ahead and be uncomfortable, because that’s where the good stuff happens.”

Awardees enjoyed a catered breakfast and received a pin, a certificate, a custom water bottle and perks like front-of-the-line access at the Mayor’s Christmas Breakfast, and reserved Riverfest parking.

The event was sponsored by Kentucky Energy Systems and D2 Energy.

