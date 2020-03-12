Austin Peay State University Baseball rolls over Western Illinois, 10-1

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team third baseman Gino Avros led off with a home run and the Governors eased to a 10-1 victory against Western Illinois, Wednesday night, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

After starting pitcher Collin Loose retired Western Illinois in order in the top of the first, Avros handed the Govs a 1-0 lead with his second home run of 2020 to leadoff the bottom of the first.

Austin Peay State University would get two more baserunners on in the first but could not add to its lead.

Austin Peay State University (7-10) would extend its lead in the second, scoring a run on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead. The Govs then added single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings as the lead reached 6-0.

Western Illinois (0-13) would break up Austin Peay State University’s shutout bid in the sixth inning. Third baseman Toby Allred’s single would drive in first baseman Trenton Bauer, who walked to lead off the inning. The Leathernecks would see an opportunity to add to their lead snuffed out by a stellar defensive play by shortstop Bobby Head, whose diving catch and flip to second baseman Malcolm Tipler would end the frame.

The APSU Governors would put the game away in the eighth inning, striking for four runs. Avros would open the frame with a single and scored on Tipler’s one-out single. A wild pitch added a run, catcher Alex Hay chipped in an RBI on a ground out and shortstop Max Remy had an RBI single to push the lead to 10-1.

Loose (1-0) picked up the win in his first start as a Governor, tossing three scoreless innings while limiting Western Illinois to two hits.

Avros went 3-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases to lead APSU’s offense. Designated hitter Reid Brown went 2-for-4 with a RBI.

WIU starter Parker Heidorf (0-1) surrendered three runs on two hits and five walks over 1.1 innings and suffered the loss in his first start. Allred finished the night 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to the road for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Tennessee Tech. The series is scheduled to begin with a 6:00pm, Friday, March13th contest in Cookeville, TN.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics