Federal Government’s CARES Act extends help to Small Businesses
SBA offers Guide to Programs Available
Clarksville, TN – The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act enacted March 27th, 2020 provides assistance to small businesses during this the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Programs and initiatives in the CARES Act are intended to assist small business owners, some non-profit organizations and other employers with their immediate needs.
Here are details about some of the programs:
Click here for a complete guide to information about the major programs and initiatives in the CARES Act available from the Small Business Administration (SBA) to address the coronavirus emergency.
