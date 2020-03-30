Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Federal Government’s CARES Act extends help to Small Businesses

March 30, 2020 | Print This Post
 

SBA offers Guide to Programs Available

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act enacted March 27th, 2020 provides assistance to small businesses during this the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Programs and initiatives in the CARES Act are intended to assist small business owners, some non-profit organizations and other employers with their immediate needs.

The White House - West Wing. (Official White House Photo)

Here are details about some of the programs:

  • The Paycheck Protection Program provides capital to cover the cost of retaining employees.
  • Emergency Economic Injury Grants provides a quick infusion of a smaller amount of cash to cover immediate needs.
  • Small Business Debt Relief Program can help business owners keep up with payments on a current or potential SBA loan.
  • Business counseling is available to help owners navigate challenging times.

Click here for a complete guide to information about the major programs and initiatives in the CARES Act available from the Small Business Administration (SBA) to address the coronavirus emergency.


Sections

Business

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives