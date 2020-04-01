Manna Café Ministries to hold Drive Thru Mobile Pantry at Living Hope Baptist Church this Saturday, April 4th

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Drive-through Mobile Pantry this Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at Living Hope Baptist Church located at 225 Little Hope Church Road, Clarksville, TN.

This free event will begin at 10:00am.

This Pantry will be conducted drive-through style so clients must stay in their vehicles and complete any paperwork in their car.

Manna Café Ministries kindly asks clients to bring their own pen if possible.

Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome.

A valid ID must be presented.

One box per household.

Many thanks to Living Hope Baptist Church who is helping to make this Pantry possible.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

