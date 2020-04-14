|
|
|
|
101st Airborne Division Soldiers deploy to New Jersey to aid COVID-19 effort
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff
Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) deployed Soldiers from Fort Campbell to New Jersey on Wednesday, April 14th, 2020 to aid in the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus relief effort.
About 10 Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division’s sustainment brigade, deployed. The Soldiers are part of the brigade’s forward assessment sustainment team and will assist with coordinating and supporting Army logistical efforts in the region.
The Soldiers are prepared to conduct operations in additional locations if necessary.
“I am incredibly proud of our sustainment Soldiers from the Lifeliner brigade, and I know they are going to have a big impact to our nation’s response against COVID,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. “Sustainment is absolutely critical to ensure front line medical personnel are well supplied and able to continue their vital work.”
Fort Campbell has already deployed around 300 Soldiers from the 531st Hospital Center, who have been working at the Javits New York Medical Station since March 26th.
Both the unit and leadership are well-prepared for the mission, as they continually train to maintain their readiness for worldwide contingencies.
