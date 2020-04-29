APSU led face shields project joined by International consulting firm Ankura

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) GIS Center has been joined by Ankura, an expert services firm with an office in Nashville, in a statewide effort to produce face shields for frontline medical workers during the COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis.

The APSU GIS Center has led an effort involving technical colleges, universities and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) in producing the 3D-printed face shields, using a prototype created by one of Austin Peay State University’s graphics design students.

The face shields have three parts: a 3D-printed shield frame, an acetate face shield and an elastic band. Universities and technical colleges across the state are printing the frames and sending them to APSU, where the GIS Center is pairing them with the acetate shields and elastic bands for packaging.

Ankura representatives reached out to APSU GIS Center Director Mike Wilson asking to help. The firm’s Nashville office houses its Strategy and Performance practice, which includes process optimization.

“In less than 24 hours, they developed a detailed set of recommendations that allowed us to streamline and speed up our shield production process,” Wilson said. “By volunteering their vast experience in optimization and manufacturing, Dan Jandura, Ryan Flanagan and the rest of the Ankura team helped us more efficiently assist our community.”

After implementing Ankura’s recommendations, production immediately improved by 50%, from 13 to 14 boxes per day to 20 to 21 boxes per day. Wilson believes the output will increase two to four times previous output and will result in delivering the goal of 150,000 units 30 days ahead of schedule, while realizing thousands in cost savings.

“I believe that the collaboration between APSU GIS and Ankura is a great demonstration of a public-private partnership dedicated to helping and service,” Wilson said.

