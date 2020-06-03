Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police request help Identifying Lowes Shoplifter

June 3, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a male suspect that shoplifted two pressure washers from Lowes at 2150 Lowes Drive, Clarksville, TN.

On May 18th, 2020 at 8:36am, a black male in his 40’s came into Lowes and walked out with two pressure washers without paying for them. The pressure washers are valued at approximately $1,500.

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person is this photo. He is wanted for taking two pressure washers from Lowes.

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person is this photo. He is wanted for taking two pressure washers from Lowes.

Anyone with information can contact Detective McClintock, 931.648.0656, ext 5465, Tipsline, 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

 

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person is this photo. He is wanted for taking two pressure washers from Lowes.

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person is this photo. He is wanted for taking two pressure washers from Lowes.

 

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person is this photo. He is wanted for taking two pressure washers from Lowes.

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person is this photo. He is wanted for taking two pressure washers from Lowes.

 

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person is this photo. He is wanted for taking two pressure washers from Lowes.

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person is this photo. He is wanted for taking two pressure washers from Lowes.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      June 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « May    
       123456
      78910111213
      14151617181920
      21222324252627
      282930  