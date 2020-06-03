Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces Two New Administrators

Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced two key administrative appointments for the district’s Communications Department.

Jessica Goldberg has been selected as the Director of Communications and Marketing beginning June 15th.

Over the past decade, she has held positions as the Director of Special Events for the Clarksville Parks and Recreation and as the Director of Marketing & Special Events for Visit Clarksville.

Ms. Goldberg serves as the president of Clarksville Young Professionals and was a graduate of the Leadership Clarksville Class of 2019. Additionally, she has served on the boards of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, Clarksville Area YMCA, and Customs House Museum Guild. She graduated Cum Laude from Ripon College in Ripon, WI with a double major in political science and religion.

Elizabeth Vincent has been selected as the Director of Continuous Improvement beginning in July. Ms. Vincent has served as the Professional Learning Coordinator for CMCSS since 2018, overseeing the ENGAGE Professional Learning Conference and developing and delivering professional learning for employees. Before joining CMCSS, she worked for the State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE) as a consultant for educator engagement. Additionally, she has classroom experience as a secondary English teacher and RTI coordinator.

Ms. Vincent has a Master’s in Education Policy (M.P.P.) from Vanderbilt University and graduated Summa Cum Laude from Murray State University with a B.A. in English Education.

