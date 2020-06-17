Clarksville Gas and Water Department to reinstate regular Billing Procedures, July 13th

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department will return to regular billing procedures in mid- July, which will reinstate penalties and fees for late payment and service shutoffs for non-payment.

During the COVID-19 Coronavirus emergency operations that began in late March, Clarksville Gas and Water suspended shutoffs for non-payment and penalties and charges for late payment to help lessen the burden to customers and to ensure no household went without essential utility services during the crisis.

Customer service centers reopened on June 1st, 2020 allowing regular billing procedures to resume.

What this means for customers is that utility service shutoffs for non-payment will begin on July 13th and penalties and assessment of fees for non-payment or late payment on current billing statement charges will begin on July 14th.

Customers will be allowed additional time to pay their bills in full or they may call the customer service office to discuss details at 931.645.7400, 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday.

“We are happy our offices and customer service centers have reopened to full service, and we extend our sincere appreciation to the community for its ongoing cooperation throughout the pandemic,” said Mark Riggins, Clarksville Gas and Water General Manager.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Related Stories

Sections

Topics