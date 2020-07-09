|
President Donald Trump expands Hispanic Prosperity Initiative
Washington, D.C. – President Donald Trump just signed an executive order expanding the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative, which will help every member of our country’s proud Hispanic community prosper and achieve the American Dream.
“Hispanic Americans are not only living the American Dream, but their incredible efforts are unlocking the American Dream for citizens all across our land,” President Trump says.
Watch: How President Trump’s executive order benefits the Hispanic community
Hispanic-American workers and families have thrived under President Trump’s agenda. Before the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, the Hispanic unemployment rate reached a record low of 3.9 percent, and it remained under 5 percent for 23 consecutive months.
President Trump: We will never let public charter schools be taken away!
Community development is another crucial component. Under President Donald Trump, new jobs and investments have poured into nearly 9,000 designated “Opportunity Zones,” which together are home to more than 9 million Hispanic Americans.
