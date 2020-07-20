Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Thunderstorms possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) reports strong thunderstorms will be possible across Clarksville-Montgomery County as well as most of Middle Tennessee this afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Winds of 40 to 50 mph will be the main concern in a few of these storms, along with locally heavy rainfall.

At 6:02pm CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Clarksville, moving east at 20 mph.

Heavy Rain

Location Impacted Include

Clarksville TN, Coopertown TN, Guthrie KY, Pleasant View TN, Adams TN, Cedar Hill KY, Slayden TN, Cheatham Dam and Cunningham TN.


