101st Airborne Soldiers to deploy for training following 100% COVID Testing
101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff
Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell will deploy a brigade combat team of Soldiers to Fort Polk, Louisiana, in August, following 100% COVID testing at Fort Campbell.
The division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, “Strike,” will deploy. The deployment is a training exercise that tests the brigade’s ability to fight as a team, and is part of a regular scheduled rotation to the Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk.
The deployment begins in early August and ends in early September.
Every Soldier scheduled to deploy will undergo a mandatory COVID test prior to departure.
Any Soldiers who test positive will be immediately isolated. Isolated Soldiers will remain at Fort Campbell until cleared by medical professionals.
More than 4,000 Soldiers will deploy.
Fort Campbell’s goal is to preserve readiness, and to protect the health and welfare of Soldiers, Families and the Fort Campbell community. Leaders are continually and proactively working with medical experts including the division surgeon, the Fort Campbell hospital commander, epidemiologists, preventative medicine specialists, and other healthcare professionals.
Leaders continue to meet the challenges associated with training to maintain readiness for contingency operations, while mitigating risk and maximizing safety.
