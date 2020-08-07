|
|
|
|
Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett Extends Emergency Executive Order to Wear a Face-covering through August 17th
Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett, signed Emergency Executive Order #14 today to extend Emergency Orders 11, 12, and 13 which requires that all residents, businesses, and visitors of Montgomery County wear face-coverings.
Emergency Order 11 states that cloth or other face-coverings that cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of the virus during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other action, shall be required in Montgomery County, Tennessee, within all publicly-accessible areas of commercial business establishments; in public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained; and within the publicly-accessible areas of business offices where there is direct interaction with the public and social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.
In addition, the order states that businesses and facilities shall post signage at public entrances informing patrons of the requirement to wear a mask within the establishment and shall enforce the requirement within the establishment.
Emergency Order 14 will go into effect at 12:01am on August 10th, 2020. and will expire on August 17th, 2020, at 12:01am unless sooner canceled or extended. The local state of emergency under this statute is limited to seven days, but it may be extended in seven-day increments.
Exceptions under the emergency order are:
A State of Local Emergency was declared on July 17th, granting to the County Mayor certain powers as allowed under TCA 58-2-110 that gives political subdivisions of Tennessee State Government, Montgomery County, the ability to waive procedures relative to performance of public works and taking whatever prudent action is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.
For more information about Montgomery County Services and COVID-19 information to include question and answer sheets for residents and businesses, visit mcgtn.net or call 931.648.5787.
SectionsNews
TopicsCoronavirus, COVID-19, Face Mask, Jim Durrett, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Mayor, Social Distancing, Tennessee Government
