Roxy Regional Theatre Unveils 42nd Season on Saturday, May 4th

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre, the Roxy Regional Theatre, is poised to enter its 42nd year of live entertainment on the corner of Franklin Street and First Street in historic Downtown Clarksville.

Artistic Director Emily Ruck and the Roxy Regional Theatre Board of Directors are hosting the “Season 42 Reveal” at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Saturday, May 4th, from 5:30pm to 8:00pm.

In addition to the big reveal of the upcoming season, the evening will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres and libations from local vendors, including Edward’s Steakhouse, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery, Yada on Franklin, Fanelli’s Deli+Market, Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, TriStar Beverage of Clarksville and more, as well as live musical entertainment by NYC-based singer/songwriter Allison Kelly and the Queen City Hired Hands, featuring Austin Shaw, Thad Wallus and Bernard Lott.

This annual fundraiser is the official announcement for Season 42 at the Roxy, giving patrons the opportunity to help sponsor productions in the upcoming season. Patrons can choose their show and level of support and enjoy benefits ranging from program recognition and complimentary tickets to marquee space.

As an additional perk, patrons in attendance that evening will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase Season 42 Ten-Packs at a deeply discounted rate of $250. Offering $100.00 in savings, the Season 42 Ten-Pack contains ten “anytime tickets” redeemable for the best available seats at any plays and musicals throughout the regular season.

This discount will only be available during the Season 42 Reveal, and patrons must be in attendance to take advantage of the offer.

Tickets to the Season 42 Reveal are $50.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee) and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645-7699, or in person at the box office between 9:00am and 5:00pm, Monday through Friday. The reservation deadline is Friday, April 26th.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.