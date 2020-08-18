APSU animation student work to be featured at international computer graphics conference

Clarksville, TN – The work of 10 Austin Peay State University (APSU) animation students will be highlighted at an international computer graphics conference that started Monday, August 17th, 2020.

APSU Associate Professor of Animation Scott Raymond recently submitted his Visual Effects 2 class’s final project to the SIGGRAPH 2020 virtual conference.

“This is the industry’s biggest conference,” Raymond said. “It’s where Pixar debuts their new short films and where visual effects companies like Industrial Light and Magic present on their latest CGI breakthroughs for Marvel movies.”

Austin Peay State University is one of only 23 schools chosen to have student work featured in the Faculty Submitted Student Work (FSSW) exhibition.

The students who worked on the project are Kaci Daigle, Emma Ferrell, Paul Gibson, Myles Johnson, Edom Kassaye, Claire Layne, Nicholas Stiers, Seth Stracener, Peyton VanHook and Christopher Whitted.

You can see their project, titled “Collaborative UFO Trailer,” by clicking here.

The conference will present work via YouTube and the conference website. The conference, normally in person, is completely digital this year from August 17th-28th. For more information about the conference, go to https://s2020.siggraph.org/.

FSSW is an online archive of assignment and project briefs as well as an exhibition of the student work created for those projects. Sponsored and curated by the ACM SIGGRAPH Education Committee and designed as a way for educators to share their project ideas across schools and disciplines, this annual exhibition of work during the SIGGRAPH conference also offers a venue for participants to see the student work.

For more about this year’s FSSW entries, click here.

ACM is the Association for Computing Machinery. SIGGRAPH stands for Special Interest Group for Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques.

To learn more about the APSU Department of Art + Design, visit www.apsu.edu/art-design.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics