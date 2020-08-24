United States Postal Service Statement on Passage of HR 8015

Washington, D.C. – “The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) greatly appreciates the efforts of the U.S. House of Representatives to assist us.

We look forward to continuing to work with Congress on more meaningful reform that will ensure our long-term health, and we remain a vital part of our nation’s critical infrastructure.

“We are concerned that some of the requirements of the Bill, while well meaning, will constrain the ability of the Postal Service to make operational changes that will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately improve service to the American people.

“We reiterate that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time, and will do everything necessary to meet this sacred duty.”

Related Stories

Sections

Topics